Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Woods
Medford Lakes, NJ
Medford - Elsie Lucas, 67, of Medford NJ, passed away February 7th surrounded by family.

Elsie was born in Camden, NJ. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, and later graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes as a registered nurse. Elsie worked as an RN at Ancora Hospital for 19 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, eBay and cooking. She was the rock of the family.

Elsie was married for 41 years to the love of her life, the late Robert Lucas, Sr.

She is survived by her children Robert (Mandy), Joseph, Lisa (Patrick), Luis (Kate), grandchildren, Patrick, Sadie, and Leon, brothers and sisters Roberta (Karl), Russell (Heather), Marti, Helena, Elizabeth (Paul), Emily (Thomas), and sister-in-law Patricia, nieces and nephews, Kelly (Dan) Catherine, Amanda (Pete), Rebecca, Marc, and Bailey, great nieces Callie and Ryleigh, and numerous other family and friends.

Elsie is preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Raymond, niece Theresa, and her parents, Robert and Elsie.

Services will be held at Cathedral of the Woods, Medford Lakes, NJ on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
