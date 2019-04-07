Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Elison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie May Elison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie May Elison Obituary
Elsie May Elison

National Park, NJ - Elsie May Elison, (nee Stevenson) of National Park, New Jersey, passed away on March 30, 2019 She was aged 93 years.



Legacy

Born and raised in Paulsboro,, Elsie was a lifelong resident of National Park. Elsie met and married a young man named William P. Elison on July 17, 1954 and shared 53 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. She was an active member of the National Park VFW and served several terms as Auxiliary President. Elsie and Bill loved traveling and collecting souvenirs; especially t-shirts and spoons. They were fortunate enough to visit all of the great cities in Europe and the beautiful islands of Hawaii. Elsie loved to visit the casinos in Atlantic City and was a frequent passenger on the Brooklawn casino bus. The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to the staff of Manor Care, West Deptford for the love and care that Elsie received during her time there. Elsie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Family

Elsie is the beloved wife of the late WIlliam P. Elison; dear sister in law to the late Thomas & Betty Elison and Charles & Theresa Elison; loving aunt to many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews spread out across the United States.



Farewell Tribute

Elsie's family will celebrate her life with a Private Funeral and Interment. In lieu of flowers, Elsie's family requests memorial contributions made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite # 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
Download Now