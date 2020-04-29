|
Elsie P. Hunsinger
formerly of Runnemede - Elsie P. Hunsinger (nee Powell), on April 28, 2020, formerly of Runnemede. Age 103. Devoted mother of William R. Hunsinger (Nancie Merritt) and B. Clark Hunsinger (Janis). Loving grandmother of Matthew Hunsinger, Jamie Gutierrez (Rick), Rachel Schlichtmann (Robert), and Benjamin Hunsinger (Emily) and great grandmother of Gabriel, Mekhi, and Ava Schlichtmann and Edie, Ellie, Emmett, and Eve Gutierrez. Dear sister of the late Rev. Robert R. Powell (Trudy), Lois Jordan (Don), W. Clark Powell, Betty Simpkins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elsie was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Runnemede. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Communities at Pitman, 535 N. Oak Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020