Elva C. Runquist
1937 - 2020
Elva C. Runquist

Hainesport

- Elva C. Runquist (nee Collins) passed away on June 18, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Camden in 1937, she previously lived in Pennsauken and resided in Hainesport. Beloved wife of Edward B. Runquist, Sr. Loving mother of Patti C. Runquist (William J. Raftery), Edward B. Runquist, Jr. (Monette Collins Runquist), and Cheryl Runquist Watkins (Kevin J. Watkins). Proud and loving grandmother of Tyler Raftery, Edward B. Runquist III, Michael Watkins, Ronald Runquist, and Lynne Marie Watkins. Also survived by her brother, Joseph Collins. Unfortunately, due to State regulations, the funeral service must be by private invitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
