Elva Sylvia Charlotte Senderling
Pennsauken - Elva Sylvia Charlotte Senderling (nee Merckx), age 90, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born to the late Frank J., Sr. and Louise A. (nee Gundersen) Merckx. Elva dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with her husband, Frank, and her children.. Elva was a member of Delair Home Missionary Church and her children's PTA. When not taking care of her family, she was entertaining family and friends alike at her pool in the backyard. She loved the color blue, eating chocolate and listening to Elvis Presley, especially his Christian spirituals. She will be greatly missed.
Elva is predeceased by her husband, Frank Calvin Senderling, Sr., her parents Frank J. Merckx., and Louise A. Merckx and her five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Frank C. Senderling, Jr., Lauren Chambers (Alan), Louise Brown (Robert) and Gale Windish (Dusty), her grandchildren, Matthew Rottman (Sarah), Linda Senderling (Chris), Tara Logan and Andrew Brown, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren with a host of family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken, NJ. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Elva Sylvia Charlotte Senderling, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019