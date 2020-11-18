1/
Dr. Elvessa Pagulayan Cepeda
Dr. Elvessa Pagulayan Cepeda

Brigantine - Dr. Elvessa Pagulayan Cepeda, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away on November 15, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of Antonio Cepeda. Loving mother of Sheila (Stephen Winterstein), Julius (Chien Yin), and Claude. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Caitlin, Astrid, and Jacqueline. Caring sister of Teresita, Juan Jr., Gwendolyn, Orlando, Virginia, and Gloria. Elvessa was born in Tuguegarao, Philippines. She immigrated to the United States with her husband in 1967 and raised her family in Cherry Hill, NJ. She was a practicing anesthesiologist and last worked at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in CherryHill, NJ. As a practicing Catholic, she loved celebrating Christmas with her family and many relatives. She enjoyed hosting gatherings and family reunions at her summer home in Brigantine, NJ. Upon retirement, she continued with her lifelong hobby of gardening, and took great pride in seeing her grandchildren grow up. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday November 19, from 6:00-8:00 PM, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 PM, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be on Friday, at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
