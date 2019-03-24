Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
1935 - 2019
Elvira Nieves Obituary
Elvira Nieves

Camden - (nee Soto) On March 21, 2019; age 83 years.

Beloved wife of Efrain Nieves; Devoted mother of Maritza (Miguel) Luna, Efrain (Brunilda) Nieves, and Orlando (Betsy) Nieves; Loving grandmother of Miguel Jr., Leslie, Thalia, Denise, Abdiel, Alexa and Yanelle.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019
