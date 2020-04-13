|
|
Elwood A. Taylor
Mt. Ephraim - Elwood "Jim" Albert Taylor, longtime resident of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, but recently of Collingswood, NJ, passed through the Pearly Gates on 4/9/2020. The only child of Willard and Rose Taylor, his earthly sojourn of 92 years began in Camden, NJ on 7/20/1927. He 'ran the good race', but as he sometimes admitted, "the warranty has about run out" and his recent broken leg turned out to be the 'straw that broke the camel's back'. His wife of 54 years, Priscilla Ann Taylor (nee Page), having predeceased him by almost 15 years, is excited that her "Jimmie" has finally joined her in their celestial home, where she is sure to have an extensive 'honey-do' list to keep him busy.
He never let personal ambition or gain interfere with the needs of his family. His three sons and their families, Elwood A. JR (Paula Smith), Thomas P. (Donna McArdle), and Theodore S. (Regina Weckerly) will sorely miss his loving and supportive presence, as well as his grandchildren, Theodore JR, Rachel, Rebecca, Timothy, Anna, and Eli, and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Brennan. Lian, Emma, and Dakota.
Private Taylor answered his country's call during WWII and missed his senior year at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, NJ to join the Army and serve in the Pacific Theater. Having learned drafting through the GI Bill, he went to work in Philadelphia, PA at Ballinger Co., Architects and Engineers - a job he held for over 50 years and enjoyed so much, that he claimed "I never really worked a day in my life". He has been a member of Haddon Heights Baptist Church for the last 60 years.
He drove his first car, a 1937 Chevrolet sedan to Florida, and ever after enjoyed relaxing by getting behind the wheel of his latest car and taking frequent road trips, short and long. A self-taught carpenter, wood-worker, and electrician - he modified his small two-bedroom home to comfortably accommodate his three growing boys - skills they learned by his side and have since used to maintain and improve their own homes. Dad was always ready with a design and helping hand for these many handyman projects.
Dad's family and friends are living memorials to this unassuming and good man, so no special services are needed. He quietly supported many and various charitable causes, so any extra you might contribute to anyone in need at this time, would be an honor to him. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020