Elwood W. Morgan
Williamstown - On September 19, 2020, Elwood, age 76, beloved husband of the late Bernadette Morgan (nee Geldreich). Survived by children Danny (Carol), Jennette (Gary) Marzili, and Lisa (Anthony) Mirra; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Ellen Nicholson, Harold, Jimmy, and Carl; and the lates William, Horace, George, John, Frank, Elmer, Neil, Louis, and Florence. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Elwood worked as the Superintendent at the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning 10-11am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Erial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.