Elwood Zievis
Stratford - Elwood E Zievis, 99 years, of Voorhees NJ formerly of Stratford NJ, passed away on November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (née Hardin). Uncle to William, Carol, Bonnie and Jack.
Elwood was a proud US Army veteran, who served during WWII as a member of the 12th Armored Association.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
at PO Box 758517 Topeka KS 66675 OR the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum at 1289 N. 2nd St., Abilene TX 79601 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com
.