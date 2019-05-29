|
Emanuel Tocco, Sr.
Maple Shade - On May 27, 2019, age 88, of Maple Shade, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Clare (nee Brannen) He is survived by 3 children Ann Marie Witt (Jeffery), Lori Russo (Peter), and the late Emanuel, Jr. (Donna); 2 stepchildren David Oropallo (Jessica) and Patricia Oropallo-Muhlbaier (Wayne). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Annie McNally (Bill) and Josephine Reid and one brother Thomas Tocco. Mr. Tocco worked for Di Medio Lime for 45 yrs. before retiring and enjoyed bowling. His Funeral Mass will be Friday 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Main St. and Fellowship Rd. Maple Shade, NJ. There will be a viewing 10:00-11:00 AM in church. Entombment will follow in New St. Mary's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019