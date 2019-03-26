|
|
Emidio Damiani
Haddonfield - Emidio Damiani, age 99 passed away March 20, 2019 at home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Giovanna (nee Baldini) and the daughters he cherished, Luisa Damiani Martin of Phila. and JoAnn Damiani (Lawrence) Weigand of Cherry Hill. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca (Ben), Emily and Scott (Elyse), and great-grandchildren, Ry, Celia, Levi and Azalea. He leaves his sister, Anna LaTorre and many nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by his brother, Joseph and two sisters, Vincenza and Elena.
He emigrated from Italy to the United States at the age of 15, and along with his brother, Joe started out as shoemakers and then built a successful retail business, Damiani Brothers Shoes and Services, lasting more than 40 years in Woodstown, NJ. People from the tri-county area became loyal customers because of the brothers' dedication to quality and customer service. Emidio served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII where he met his wife. He was a kind, gentle, hardworking and humble man of very great character, exceptional values and an ever present smile on his face...a man who was devoted to his family and will be missed beyond words.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday 9:00-10:15a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00a.m. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Kings Highway and Fourth Ave., Haddon Heights. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. Donations in Mr. Damiani's memory may be made to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037-0839.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 26, 2019