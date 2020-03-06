|
|
Emil C. Pfluger, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 4, 2020. He was 90. Beloved husband for 64 years to Elizabeth "Betty" Pfluger (nee Zipf). Loving father of Kevin Pfluger (Erica) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Karen Bicking (Don) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Hannah and Tabitha Bicking. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday evening 7 to 9pm and Tuesday morning 10 to 10:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Tuesday 11am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Cherry Hill Fire Prevention & Protection Safety Alliance, 1100 Marlkress Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020