Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Pfluger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil C. Pfluger Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emil C. Pfluger Jr. Obituary
Emil C. Pfluger, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 4, 2020. He was 90. Beloved husband for 64 years to Elizabeth "Betty" Pfluger (nee Zipf). Loving father of Kevin Pfluger (Erica) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Karen Bicking (Don) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Hannah and Tabitha Bicking. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday evening 7 to 9pm and Tuesday morning 10 to 10:45am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Tuesday 11am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Cherry Hill Fire Prevention & Protection Safety Alliance, 1100 Marlkress Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -