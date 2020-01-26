Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Blackwood - Emil J. Isner, on January 25, 2020, of Blackwood. Age 77. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Danford), Devoted father of Emil (Gwen), Mark (Michelle) and Michael (Alayna). Loving grandfather of Breanna, Maddie, Carlee, Demery, Marky, Michael and Dominic. Dear brother of George. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Emil retired from the National Guard in 2002. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am on Wednesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road Blackwood. Funeral Mass 11am at the Church. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in Emil's name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive suite 300 Marlton. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
