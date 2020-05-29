Emilie E. Gallagher
1922 - 2020
Emilie E. Gallagher

Moorestown - Emilie (nee Elston) on May 25, 2020, age 97 years of Moorestown and formerly Haddon Heights, NJ, beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Gallagher, Jr. and her first husband, Walter H. Mathias. Survived by her three children: Bruce Mathias, Joan Miller, both of Tigard, OR and Ruth and her husband, Mark Weller of Palmyra, NJ. Also survived by her grandchildren: Donald Miller, Sarah Miller, David Weller and Thomas Weller and three great grandchildren, Erin Li, Calvin and Nicholas.

Born in Philadelphia (Germantown), PA, Emilie worked at Asher's Chocolate, Co. after school with her beloved father, head candy maker, Albert Elston. During World War II she worked at Bendix Aviation in Philadelphia.

She returned to work at U.S. Vision in Glendora, NJ as a computer operator for 25 years after raising her three children. Her impressive work ethic set an example for future generations of her family. A lovely surprise was reuniting with her first love Thomas Gallagher at age 70, marrying, and spending 12 wonderful years with him in Cape May and Haddon Heights. She retired at at age 89, then moved to Moorestown Estates assisted living. She enjoyed many happy times with her daughters Ruth and Joan playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles and phone conversations with her son Bruce. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, always celebrating important family moments. Emilie passed on the tradition of spending time at the Jersey Shore along with her love of gardening.

Graveside services will be held privately at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Arr. by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
