Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Emily Knetz Davis Obituary
Emily Knetz Davis

Audubon - On March 23, 2020, Emily Knetz Davis, age 101, of Audubon passed away peacefully at home.

Born in Camden, Emily had been a longtime resident of Audubon where she was a trustee at the Audubon Library for 13 years. She was also a trustee and sacristant at Holy Maternity Church in Audubon until its closing. She worked as a clerk for the US Post Office in Camden for 30 years until her retirement in 1972. She also worked at the NJ racetracks retiring from the Meadowlands in 1990. Currently, she was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Haddon Township and she loved the Phillies.

Emily was predeceased by her husband, Wilbert "Bud" as well as her sisters, Jean Busarella and Margaret K. Thompson. She is lovingly survived by her brothers, William and Thomas Knetz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, funeral and burial services will be private and limited to the immediate family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Emily's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org).

Arrangements Healey Funeral Home.

www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
