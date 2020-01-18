|
Emma A. Rose
Sewell - Emma A. Rose (nee Scardapane) age 93 years, of Sewell, NJ, died January 17 at Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twp. Division. Born in Camden, NJ, she lived in Blackwood for over 45 years and lived in Sewell for the past 13 years. She was employed as a seamstress for most of her life. She loved playing bingo and cards, singing, cooking and baking for her family. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Alfred Rose, Jr.
Survived by daughters Rochelle (Charles) Lane, Philomena (Alan) Ross, Patricia Cressman, and son Ronald (Sandi) Rose, 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 8:30 to 10:15AM in the KELLEY FUNERAL HOME, 125 Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ. Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at Mary Mother of Mercy Parish, Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 161 Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ. Interment Gloucester Co. Veterans Cemetery.
Those desiring may make a contribution to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, at https://www.chop.edu/giving/. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020