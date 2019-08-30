Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church,
300 E. Kings Highway
Haddon Hts, NJ
Emma Darpino


1928 - 2019
Mickleton - Emma Elizabeth Darpino (nee: Elberson), 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph B. Darpino and her beloved son William J. Darpino; Survived by her dear in laws Barbara & Lester Conner, daughter in law Kay Darpino. Loving grandmother of B.J. & Jonathan Darpino and great grandmother of Jameson Darpino. Emma and her late husband Joe met while attending Camden Catholic High School (1946). Joe married the love of his life, "Liz" in 1948 and had 66 beautiful years together.

Emma was the bookkeeper and "CEO" for local businesses Swift & Co., Quay Meats & Provisions, Inc., and Attorney's Frank M. Lario, Jr. Esq., Joseph M. Nardi, Jr. Esq., Robert A. Gleaner Esq., Joseph M. Nardi, III Esq. and Michael J. Lario, Esq. She was also a proud member of Legal Secretaries of Camden County, chosen as Legal Secretary of the year in 2000.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 E. Kings Highway, Haddon Hts., on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to McGuinness Funeral Home, Woodbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.

Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 30, 2019
