Emma Hartey
Magnolia - Emma M Hartey (née Hogan), 95 years, of Magnolia NJ, passed away on October 26, 2020. Wife of the late John T. Hartey. Devoted mother of Mary (the late Jim) McKenzie and Jack Hartey. Dear sister of Anthony Hogan, Joseph Hogan, Margaret Magrann, Helen Kott and the late Mary Weist and sister-in-law of Margaret Snyder and Elizabeth Milligan. Loving grandmother of Kevin McKenzie and Alison Morrison (Kevin). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday morning from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Lawrence Church 135 N White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. For lasting condolences visit www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
