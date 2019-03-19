Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Williamstown, NJ - Age 84, went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of George P. Heebner, Sr. Loving mother of George P. Heebner, Jr., the late Mark Bryant, the late Donna Susan, and the late baby Daniel Heebner. Dear sister of Doris Sawicki. Predeceased by parents Wilfred and Emma Wilson, siblings Wilfred, Jr., Ethel, Charles, Edward and Elizabeth. She will be deeply missed by all, but we are grateful to know the Lord has ended her pain once and for all. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, March 21st from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ where a service will be held at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Rd., Erial, NJ 08081. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019
