Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Emma J. D'Autrechy Obituary
Emma J. D'Autrechy

Haddonfield - Emma J. D'Autrechy (nee Egizi) of Haddonfield, NJ, died June 11, 2019. Age 85. Beloved wife for 61 years to the late Joseph P. D'Autrechy. Loving mother of James J. of Haddonfield, NJ; Janet M. of Haddonfield, NJ; Anna Marie Bradley of Westmont, NJ; Elizabeth Lovern of Mullica Hill, NJ and the late Joseph P. III and Joseph William. Devoted grandmother of Nicole, Christopher, Amanda, James, Thomas, Rosemary, Danielle, Patrick, Brien, Rachel and Victoria. Devoted great grandmother of Hunter and Arya. Dear sister of Martin Egizi (Minerva), Josie Borgini (Fred); Eugene Egizi (Eileen) and Geri Borbe (Bob). Relatives and friends will gather Monday evening 7 to 9pm and Tuesday morning 9:15 to 10:15am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am at Christ The King Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019
