|
|
Emma Jaloway
Moorestown, NJ - Emma Ruth Jaloway, On Jan. 10, 2020 age 98
The third of five children born to George and Martha Zimm, 1921. Emma so loved her parents, and always spoke fondly of her formative years on Clark Avenue, Pennsauken. Once married, she was a longtime resident of Parkside, Camden, where she treasured her home on Ormond Avenue; thereafter, residing for nearly forty years in Maple Shade. Following a fall, she became a resident of Lutheran Crossings Moorestown, and to the staff there, the family expresses sincere gratitude for the years of care rendered.
Widowed 1958, age 36, with three children, stoically independent, Emma joined the work force just days following her husband's death. A 1985 RCA retiree, Class of 1939 Merchantville HS, and lifelong Lutheran, she was a woman of polished appearance and impeccable organization.
Emma will be remembered as a woman of deeds. Never one to merely offer from afar, she was a doer, who without prompt, rolled up her sleeves whenever she saw need.
Predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Joseph P., and daughter Kathleen R. (Battaglia). Survived by a son, Stephen J. and devoted daughter-in-law, caregiver and dear close friend, Donna J. Six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one special nephew, Ron Zimm.
Funeral service Tues. 10:30 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ. Viewing 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020