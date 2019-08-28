|
|
Emma L. Ivins (nee Blanchard)
- - Emma L. Ivins (nee Blanchard) born May 11, 1928, in Oaklyn, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughter, on August 21, 2019, at the Masonic Village of Burlington. Aged 91.
Beloved widow of Charles "Chiz" Ivins. Survived by daughters Pamela Hartenstine (Harry) and Joyce Walsh-Thomson, son Charles "Chuck" Ivins (John Laidler), granddaughter Megan Walsh and grandson Michael Walsh, brother-in-law Paul M. Ivins, sisters-in-law Virginia Macelis and Wanda Ivins, the extended families of the Ivins and Blanchard clans, and many loving friends. A former resident of Leisuretowne, and Lindenwold, NJ. Daughter of the late William H. and Edith (Hollinger) Blanchard. Emma was an active member of the "Curtain Callers" troupe of Leisuretowne; the Mayflower Society; and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Red Hat Society, and the Leisuretowne History Club. She loved Bingo, bowling and tennis, and playing cards. The family is grateful for the loving support provided by the Masonic Village and Acacia Hospice of Burlington, NJ.
Emma's friends from Leisuretowne and the Masonic Village, as well as, care providers and friends of the Masonic Village, are invited to a memorial service at the Masonic Village Chapel, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, on September 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM. Interment at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Acacia Hospice or the Masonic Charity Foundation, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016 (or online at Njmasonicgiving.org)
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019