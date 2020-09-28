Emma M. Fagan
Audubon - (nee Basile) On September 15, 2020, age 94, formerly of Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John Chico and the late Ernie Fagan. Dear mother of Christine R. Chico and John (Susan) Chico. Loving grandmother of Regina Chico, Teresa Chico, John Chico, Jr. and Marita Blume; great-grandmother of Emma Rose. Emma was predeceased by 8 siblings.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Saturday morning, October 3rd, from 10:00am to 12:00 noon in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North King Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, October 3rd, in the funeral home. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com