Emma Ragonese
Magnolia - Emma Ragonese (nee Santacapito), on November 10, 2020, of Magnolia. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Rocco J. Ragonese. Devoted mother of Charles (Ellie), Michael (Anna), and John (JoEllen). Loving grandmother of Danielle (Tomas), Charles (Celia), Michael, Nina, Nicole (Jamie), Joseph (Nicole), Gina (Josh), and Robyn and great grandmother to many cherished great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Elio and Enio. Emma enjoyed dancing and was a member of both the Magnolia and Gloucester Twp. Senior Citizens clubs. She was a former parishioner and choir member at St. Gregory's RC Church in Magnolia. Family meant everything to Emma. She adored her children and grandchildren. There will be a service at 10am on Saturday, November 14th at New Saint Mary's Mausoleum, 515 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emma's memory to the Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, 2115 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
