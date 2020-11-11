1/
Emma Ragonese
1920 - 2020
Emma Ragonese

Magnolia - Emma Ragonese (nee Santacapito), on November 10, 2020, of Magnolia. Age 100. Beloved wife of the late Rocco J. Ragonese. Devoted mother of Charles (Ellie), Michael (Anna), and John (JoEllen). Loving grandmother of Danielle (Tomas), Charles (Celia), Michael, Nina, Nicole (Jamie), Joseph (Nicole), Gina (Josh), and Robyn and great grandmother to many cherished great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Elio and Enio. Emma enjoyed dancing and was a member of both the Magnolia and Gloucester Twp. Senior Citizens clubs. She was a former parishioner and choir member at St. Gregory's RC Church in Magnolia. Family meant everything to Emma. She adored her children and grandchildren. There will be a service at 10am on Saturday, November 14th at New Saint Mary's Mausoleum, 515 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emma's memory to the Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation, 2115 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
