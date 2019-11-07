|
|
Emma Spedicato
Voorhees/Blackwood/Pennsauken - Emma Spedicato (nee DiMaio), recently of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Blackwood, NJ and Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Spedicato, who predeceased her in 1986. Loving mother of Bernadette Sikorski (Walter) of Blackwood, NJ and Annette Herceg (Jason) of Haddon Twp., NJ. Proud grandmother of Eric Sikorski (Jennifer), Ryan Sikorski, Nicholas Herceg, and Marcus Herceg; great-grandmother of Domenic Sikorski and Vincent Sikorski. Dear sister-in-law of Ernie Cotton of Maple Shade, NJ. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, including one special nephew Michael Cotton. Emma was predeceased by her four siblings, John DiMaio, Dominick DiMaio, Mary Mariano, and Jeanette Cotton.
Emma worked for many years as a salesperson in the bridal department, first for Gimbels Department Store, and later for Silverman's in Cherry Hill, NJ. She had a love for travelling, visiting casinos, and shopping. While living in Pennsauken, she was an active Parishioner of St. Cecelia's Church, where she belonged to their Altar and Rosary Society, and the Half Century Jets senior citizen group. She was a big football enthusiast, especially a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed going to their games with her husband, as they were season ticket holders for many years.
Viewing will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish/ St. Cecelia's Church, 4824 Camden Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ 08110, where her funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at . Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019