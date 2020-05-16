|
|
Emmett W. Ross
In life, things of the spirit are what count. Brotherhood and cheerfulness. Early on Emmett W. Ross learned confidence, camaraderie and was instilled with; being helpful, friendly, courteous and trustworthy. He was passionate, loyal and dedicated. To his family, his community and his scouts. "Arrowmen" demonstrate exceptional service, personal effort and unselfish interest, understanding that an arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward. When life pulls you back with difficulties we'll be launched into something new. On Thursday, May 14, 2020, life pulled the Ross family back. Emmett passed away at the age of 67 and we were shot into something new where no day shall erase Emmett from the memory of our time.
Emmett was born in Philadelphia, PA and spent his formative years in Merchantville before making his home in Audubon for over 40 years. As a youngster, he had been a member of the Merchantville Fire Department - Niagra Fire Co, Station 12-9. Following his time there he joined the Defender Fire Co. No. 1 and lastly the Audubon Fire Department, Station 1-1 Fire Police. He volunteered his time as part of the Audubon Police and Coast Guard Auxiliaries. He worked in security for Holt Logistics in Paulsboro and had been a member of the Pitman Masonic Temple Association #197. On the ole' ham radio he was none other than WA2ZND.
Boys need heroes like Lincoln and Washington but they need to have some heroes with towering strength and integrity close by. Emmett found that in the Scouts. He was a lifelong scout and had been a longtime member of the Garden State Council, White Horse District where he was the District Commissioner. Emmett had earned the District Award of Merit and earned the Wood Badge. He had been an Arrowman in the Order of the Arrow and had been decorated with one of the order's highest honors, the Vigil Honor.
At home, Emmett was a loving father and husband who enjoyed long days at his home on the Sea Isle City Bay, fishing for the "big one that got away".
Emmett is the son of the late Charles & Frances (nee Jesson) Ross. He is survived by; his loving wife of 39 years, Josephine (nee D'Alessandro). His children Charles Ross and Katie Welch and her husband Brian. Proud grandfather of Julianna and Hailey. He will also be deeply missed by the Audubon Community, Fire Department and Scouts.
Hard times don't create heroes. It is during those hard times that the hero within us is revealed, Scouts honor. During these uncertain times, the Ross family will reverently gather in private. We'll laugh at old fishing stories, remember our husband, father and sign off WA2ZND at Henry Funeral Home 152 W. Atlantic Ave. Audubon www.henryfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 18, 2020