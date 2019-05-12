Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Audubon - On May 10, 2019, Eric, age 60. Beloved husband of Dawn Lore (nee Titus). Loving father of Eric (Rachel) Lore, Jr. of Haddon Heights, Deanna (John) Higgins of Washington Twp., Stephanie (Daniel) Lore-Feldmann of Audubon, and Anthony (Maya) Pomarico of Princeton. Loving Pop of Cali, McKenzie and Jack. Also survived by his mother Gail (the late Howard) Lore of Haddon Heights; brother Donald (Millie) Lore of North Wales, PA; and 2 nephews. Eric worked as a Loan Processor for Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday evening 7-9 pm and Thursday morning 10:30-11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will begin at Thursday morning at 11 am. Cremation will be held privately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
