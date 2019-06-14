|
|
Eric F. Zaun
Of Cherry Hill, NJ. - Passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019 at the age of 25. Beloved son of Dave and Kim Zaun. Dear brother of Brian Zaun. Loving grandson of Lois Zaun and the late Harry F. Zaun and the late Mary Schauffele. Devoted nephew of Cindy and Jim Poopert, Toni and Sam Enoch, Robyn Stiening, Paul and Martha Zaun and the late Elaine Zaun. Dear cousin of Mark, Charlene, Faith and Lee Ogden, Michael and Kim Zaun, David and Sarah Zaun, Daniel, Noelle and Baby Daniel Zaun, Jennifer, Justin, Jamison and Jaxon Shaddow and Conrad Enoch. Eric graduated from Cherry Hill East High School in 2011 and from Limestone College in South Carolina in 2015. He was a professional beach volleyball player and a member of the USA Volleyball National Team. He loved life, his family and friends and traveling the world. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 6:00-9:00pm Monday, June 17 at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. There will also be a visitation 9:00-10:45am Tuesday, June 18 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 204 Wayne Ave., Haddonfield, NJ, followed by a Memorial Service at 11am at the church. Burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from June 14 to June 15, 2019