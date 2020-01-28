Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
Eric J. Neumann

Eric J. Neumann Obituary
Eric J. Neumann

Eric J. Neumann, age 55, passed away suddenly on January 26, 2020. Eric graduated from Pitman High School and was an avid artist. He was very creative and designed and built a motorcycle.

Predeceased by his father Fred, he is survived by his mother Stefani J. Ramberg, children Alexis Lukovick and Sebastian Neumann, and his sisters Tonya Burton, Annaliese Neumann and Iris Neumann.

Friends may call on Saturday at 10 am in the KELLEY FUNERAL HOME, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment private. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
