Eric J. Neumann
Eric J. Neumann, age 55, passed away suddenly on January 26, 2020. Eric graduated from Pitman High School and was an avid artist. He was very creative and designed and built a motorcycle.
Predeceased by his father Fred, he is survived by his mother Stefani J. Ramberg, children Alexis Lukovick and Sebastian Neumann, and his sisters Tonya Burton, Annaliese Neumann and Iris Neumann.
Friends may call on Saturday at 10 am in the KELLEY FUNERAL HOME, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment private. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020