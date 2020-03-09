|
Eric J. Smith
West Berlin NJ - From the time Eric was little he had a smile that drew you in. He had a way of pulling you into this world of a well lived life. He was always on the go...always asking what was next?
Eric passed away on February 28th, 2020 in Morgantown, West Virginia in another act of senseless gun violence. But Eric was more than a statistic to us. He was our amazing, talented, handsome young man who had his whole life ahead of him.
Eric was raised in South Jersey by his parents Christina and Christopher Morhmann and James E., Jr. and Kelly Smith. He is survived by his brothers Francis Myers Jr, Daniel Myers and Alex McGuire, sisters Christina Hargrove, Molly McGuire and Faith Smith, grandparents Teresa Cruthfield, Joan Walsh, and James E Smith Sr., nephews Nathan Myers, RJ Myers, niece Tiah Myers and girlfriend Tamara Boyce and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday March 14th from 11 am - 2 pm and 4 pm - 6pm and Sunday March 15th from 12 noon - 3 pm at the Bradley Funeral Home, 601 Route 73 South at Evesham Road, Marlton NJ where a Funeral Service will be held at 3pm. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020