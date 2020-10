Or Copy this URL to Share

Sicklerville - Erik M. Silbereisen age 47yrs. Of Sicklerville, NJ. Passed away on October 5, 2020. If anyone has any contact with a family member, please contact the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, Atco, NJ (856)767-0539.









