Ernest C. Scott, Sr.
Shelbyville - Ernest C. Scott, Sr., "Ernie", on June 12, 2019, of Shelbyville, TN; formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 58. Ernest was born October 5, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Julius P. and Carolyn M. (nee Ryan) Scott. Beloved husband of 37 years to Patricia Scott (nee Burgess). Devoted father of Ernest C. Scott, Jr. (Teresa) and Jennifer P. Luck (Austin). Loving grandfather of Ava Lynn Scott, Eve Marie Scott, and Weston Chase Luck. Dear brother of Charlotte Scott and uncle of Carolyn & Robert. Ernie served in the US Navy for six years. He then enlisted in the US Air National Guard and retired after 20 years of service to his country in 2004. He worked in maintenance for the state of New Jersey and retired in 2015 after 25 years of employment. In his free time, Scott enjoyed riding his motorcycle and gaming with his son on his PS4 under the handle of "Scotty177". There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm Sunday evening and from 10am to 11am Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Monday at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Memorial donations may be made to the at or by mail to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019