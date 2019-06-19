Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Ernest Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest C. Scott Sr.


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest C. Scott Sr. Obituary
Ernest C. Scott, Sr.

Shelbyville - Ernest C. Scott, Sr., "Ernie", on June 12, 2019, of Shelbyville, TN; formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 58. Ernest was born October 5, 1960, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Julius P. and Carolyn M. (nee Ryan) Scott. Beloved husband of 37 years to Patricia Scott (nee Burgess). Devoted father of Ernest C. Scott, Jr. (Teresa) and Jennifer P. Luck (Austin). Loving grandfather of Ava Lynn Scott, Eve Marie Scott, and Weston Chase Luck. Dear brother of Charlotte Scott and uncle of Carolyn & Robert. Ernie served in the US Navy for six years. He then enlisted in the US Air National Guard and retired after 20 years of service to his country in 2004. He worked in maintenance for the state of New Jersey and retired in 2015 after 25 years of employment. In his free time, Scott enjoyed riding his motorcycle and gaming with his son on his PS4 under the handle of "Scotty177". There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm Sunday evening and from 10am to 11am Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am Monday at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Memorial donations may be made to the at or by mail to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now