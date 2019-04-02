|
|
Ernest "Ed" E. Neumann
Audubon Park - Surrounded by his loving family, on March 29, 2019. Age 86. Formerly of Gloucester City. Loving and devoted husband of 66 years to Margaret "Peggy" Ann Neumann (nee Grace). Loving father of Ann Marie Farner (Daniel), Patricia Mary Neumann, John E. Neumann (Deborah), Peggy Grace Neumann (Juan) and Laura Jean Mahon (Robert). Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 23, with one on the way. Beloved brother of Joan Lowrey. Also survived by 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please memo: Ernest E. Neumann.
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME
Gloucester City
mccannhealey.com
Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019