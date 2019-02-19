|
Ernest Histing
Sicklerville - Ernest W. Histing, 59, of Sicklerville, formerly of Camden and Pennsauken, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Ernie Histing was so far beyond a special person. Ernie Histing PhD (Plumbing, Heating, Drain cleaning) was a true role model, helpful neighbor, compassionate father, hardworking employer/employee, fantastic husband, above and beyond uncle, and a beloved soul. Ernie found deep solace in the little things in life that, in hindsight, turned out to be the biggest and most important cherished memories. Him rushing over to a customers house when their water heater breaks, a delicious home cooked meal with a five-star presentation waiting for you on the counter, watching a Sebastian Maniscalco comedy, a good day out on the water fishing with his buddies, a reliable person in any predicament.
Beloved husband of Julie (nee Dillon). Devoted father of Brittany and Carly. Dear brother of Pat (Daniel) Long, Bill (Lisa) Histing and Connie (Ray) Kerins. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, February 22nd from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ernie Histing Living Legacy Fund: Inspiring Enthusiasm, Dedication & Excellence in the Young at Heart. Checks can be made to that name and mailed to 27 Amesbury Place, Sicklerville, NJ 08081.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019