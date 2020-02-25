|
|
Ernest J. Boegly, Jr.
Gulf Breeze, FL - Ernest J. Boegly, Jr., 85, of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side.
A native to Philadelphia, Ernie attended Roman Catholic HS and played football there and briefly at Villanova Univ. After college he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy. He enjoyed playing cards, watching movies and going out to breakfast with his friends, but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. Ernie and Nancy lived in Mays Landing in Fairways before moving to Florida.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Anastashia; brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy; children, Ernest (Sandy), Steve (Kim), Cheryl (Art), David (Shelly) and Nanci (Josh); his eight grandchildren and brother, Richard (Barb).
A prayer service in memory of Ernie will be held on April 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Fusion Church, 701 New Hampshire Avenue, Somers Point, NJ 08244.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to VISTA Hospice Healthcare, VITAS Healthcare, 1230 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020