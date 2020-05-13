|
Ernest Jellinek
Voorhees, NJ - May 13, 2020. Husband of the late Rosalind Jellinek. Father of Burt Jellinek, Steven (Dr. Sharon) Jellinek and the late Sheryl Wolf. Grandfather of Joshua (Heather) Wolf, Matthew (Nicole) Wolf, Jacob (Brianna) Wolf, Samuel Jellinek, Sara Jellinek, and Emily Jellinek. Great grandfather of Madilyn, Grayson, Parker, Lincoln, Maya and London. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to Temple Emanuel in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020