Ernest Otto Hina 'Tony'
Haddon Heights - HINA, Ernest Otto 'Tony', on September 20, 2019, of Clementon NJ. Age 79.
Beloved father of Todd Hina, Scott Hina (Denise), Ross Hina, Brett Hina, Melissa Durand (Barry) and Tony Hina (Holly). Loving grandfather of Brooke, Jessica, Craig, Nicole, Danny, Blake, Brandon, Jason, Brielle and Maddie and great grandfather of Brayden, Baylie and Vayda. He is survived by his former wife, Elizabeth 'Betty' Hina and his siblings; Jim Hina(Heidi), Viola Hina and Varna Hirota and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday Sept. 28 from 2-4pm at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 4pm Saturday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019