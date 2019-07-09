|
|
Ernesto Soto, Sr.
Glendora, formerly of Camden and Audubon - On July 6, 2019; age 84 years.
He is the beloved husband of 57 years to the late Felicita (née Cruz); devoted father of Ernesto Soto Jr. (Jakeline), Evelyn Winslow (George Jr.), and Maritza Sippio (Kenneth); Loving grandfather of 10; great grandfather of 12 and dear brother of Juan Soto Jr. (Nilda) and the late Lydia Ruiz. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 10 to 11 am at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral service will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019