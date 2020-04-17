|
Errol St. Cyr
Father of Joann Gehen, Allison St.Cyr, Elizabeth McBean, Timothy St.Cyr Natasha Spence, and Sherry Driver passed away on April 12, 2020 at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. Errol is survived by his wife Rose St.Cyr and his six children, three sons in law and seven grandchildren who adored him .
Errol immigrated from the Caribbean in the 90s, but his heart remained in the land of his birth, Trinidad. He loved his native food and music. His grandchildren will always remember times when visiting him at the nursing home, where he resided before his death, when they would play him calypso music and he would move his hips and arms and dance for them . Even in his dark days he maintained a playful spirit.
Errol was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and cherished the hope he learned from the Bible for the future. He loved talking to others about his beliefs in healthier times and cherished the privileges of service he enjoyed in the congregations he served throughout the years . He knew his illness would be temporary and that God's purpose for the earth would be fulfilled where sickness and death will be no more, and where he would be reunited with his family .
Errol was loved will be dearly missed by his family .
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020