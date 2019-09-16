|
Ervin J. Coltrane
Pennsauken - passed away on September 13th, 2019 at the age of 81.
Beloved husband of Consuelo "Connie" Coltrane; Devoted father of Deverne "Penny" Ferree, Irving Coltrane, Anthony Coltrane, Lisa Coltrane-Rivera, Cecil Coltrane, Tiffany Ragin, Angela Ragin, and Julius Ragin. Loving grandfather of 25, great grandfather of 26, and great great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Emma Davis, Katherine Gant, Charles Coltrane, and Pearl Allen.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Friday, September 20th, 2019, from 10 - 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019