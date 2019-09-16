Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Coltrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin J. Coltrane


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ervin J. Coltrane Obituary
Ervin J. Coltrane

Pennsauken - passed away on September 13th, 2019 at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Consuelo "Connie" Coltrane; Devoted father of Deverne "Penny" Ferree, Irving Coltrane, Anthony Coltrane, Lisa Coltrane-Rivera, Cecil Coltrane, Tiffany Ragin, Angela Ragin, and Julius Ragin. Loving grandfather of 25, great grandfather of 26, and great great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Emma Davis, Katherine Gant, Charles Coltrane, and Pearl Allen.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Friday, September 20th, 2019, from 10 - 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Pennsauken. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now