|
|
Estelle A. DeLellis
Cherry Hill - DeLellis, Estelle A. (nee Perri) Passed away on July 26th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Devoted mom of Deborah DeLellis (Margaret Cieslinski), Michael DeLellis (Jacqueline) and Karen McDonald. Dear sister of Gustuave Perri (Ed Piotrowski). Adoring nana of Kristin Casabella (Luca), Michael DeLellis (Erin) and Ryan DeLellis. Caring great nana to Cameron and Antonio. Estelle loved raising her family but once they were grown, she wanted to continue caring for children. She loved working for 24 years as a teacher's aide with the Cherry Hill School District and found such joy in it. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday July 30th from 9:30-10:45 AM at The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday. Entombment Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019