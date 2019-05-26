Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Philadelphia - (nee Mattei) On May 22, 2019. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Guido. Devoted mother of David (Donna) and the late Paul and Jonathon. Loving grandmother of Christian, Jeanine, Danielle (Keith), David, Jonathon (Stephanie) and Lauren. Proud great-grandmother of Brianna, Dina, Jason, Dominic, Jemma and Joslyn. Dear sister of Daniel (the late Tina), Ruth DiGiampietro (the late Armand, Sr.), Reynold (Minnie), Donald and the late Delia (the late Leo), Samuel (Ann) and Timothy (Fran).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Tuesday 9:30-11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019
