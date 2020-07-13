1/
Esther E. McGrath
Esther E. McGrath

Stratford - Esther E. McGrath, age 101, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Horace and Sarah (Stewart) Riker in Audubon, NJ. Esther was a long time resident of Mt. Ephraim before moving to Stratford. Esther and her late husband Vincent were original members of M.E.P.R.I and spent many hours there. Esther was a devoted homemaker for her husband and children. She will be deeply missed.

Esther is predeceased by her husband, Vincent P. McGrath.

She is survived by her children, Harry McGrath (Henrietta) and Esther Arlene Caputo (the late Michael T.); grandchildren, Lori Ann Caputo-Carroll and Michael V. Caputo (Genny); and great grandchildren, Erin and Patrick Carroll and Vianna Caputo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 7pm-8:30pm at Mahaffey Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Highway, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice by samaritannj.org and/or to the charity of the donor's choice. To see Esther's tribute wall, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
