Esther Goodwin
Atlantic City, NJ - Esther S. Goodwin, age 72, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Helene Geigelman and Stephanie Goodwin (Ryan Scragg). Proud grandmother of Emerson. Dear sister of Lonnie Weinstein. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her friend and former husband Joseph Goodwin.
Esther was born in Philadelphia and was a longtime resident of Atlantic City, NJ. She loved the beach, going to the casinos, cooking, fishing, and making people laugh. She also loved Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles.
Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com