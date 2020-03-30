|
|
Esther M. Berwick
Oaklyn, Formerly of Bellmawr - (nee Rowan), age 97 years, passed away on March 28, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin H. Devoted mother of Edwin J. Berwick (Marion), Eileen Dybus (Raymond), and the late Thomas Berwick (Donna), Charles Berwick (Kathy), and James Berwick (Linda). Loving grandmother of Eddie Berwick Jr. (Susan), Raymond Dybus Jr. (Jennifer), Dena Jordan (Kenny), Ronald Dybus (Jackie), Chuck Berwick Jr. (Mindy), Deidre Berwick, Steven Dybus (Sue), Stacy Berwick, Kristi Dickerson (Joe), Shannon Ryan (Ed), Thomas Berwick Jr. (Tara), Jim Berwick, Brent Berwick, and the late Paul Dybus (Amanda) and David Berwick. Caring great grandmother of 25. Dear sister of Patricia Coyle.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Berwick was employed at Ethel Burke School in Bellmawr for 10 years.
Services for Esther are being held privately due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19 and the recommendation of the CDC. Interment will take place privately at Beverly National Cemetery in Beverly, NJ. A memorial service will be announced at a later date both here and on our website at www.carusocare.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020