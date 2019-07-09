|
|
Esther M. Zweig
Marlton - July 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Saul M. Zweig. Loving mother of Ava Boyce and Sharon (Gary) Nadler. Beloved grandmother of Matthew (Lisa) Boyce, Adam (Robyn) Nadler and Laura (Scott) Klatzkin. Adored great grandmother of Ryan, Liana and Madison. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sharon & Gary Nadler on Tues. and at the home of Ava Boyce on Wed. & Thurs. evening with Minyan each night at 7:00 pm. Contributions can be made to Cong. Beth Tikvah, www.btikvah.org or the , .
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019