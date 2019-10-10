|
|
Ethel H. Diaz
Haddon Township - Passed away on October 9, 2019 at Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Of Haddon Twp., formerly of Audubon and Collingswood, NJ. Age 85 years.
Born on October 9, 1934 in Pleasantville, NJ, Ethel was the only daughter of Alexander F. and Ethel E. Hipson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph R. Diaz, her parents and daughter-in-law, Cathy.
Ethel graduated from Collingswood High School in 1952. She married Joe in 1953. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Audubon and St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Cherry Hill.
Ethel was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses including Ethylene Atlantic Corporation and Batastini Orthodontics. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, was an avid quilter and a member of the Love Apples and Cinnaminson Quilters quilting guilds.
Ethel is survived by her sons, Joe (Carol) of Charlotte, NC, Jerry (the late Cathy) of Newtown Square, PA and Tom (Marge) of Oaklyn, NJ; grandchildren: Jerry (Dorthee), Thomas (Adriana), Marc (Jennifer), Alex (Jolee), Juliana, Joseph and Jacob and 7 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday 10 to 11 AM at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 601 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019