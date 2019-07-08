|
Ethel Hand
Loganville, GA - Ethel Hand (nee Crowding), age 91, formerly of Gloucester Township and Mays Landing, NJ, died peacefully on June 11, 2019 in Monroe, GA. Ethel is survived by her daughter Nancy and son-in-law John Camp of Loganville, GA; her grandson, Matthew Camp, of Loganville, GA; her loving nephew, Beau Crowding (Stacy), of Downingtown, PA; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Hand, her son, William L. Hand, her sister Mildred Petry of Broomall, PA and her brother George Crowding of Downingtown, PA. Ethel was born on March 1, 1928 to parents George and Evaline Crowding. She worked for many years as a school secretary in the Gloucester Township School District. She was a member of Weymouth United Methodist Church, Mays Landing, NJ. Ethel loved birds, butterflies, and flowers of all kinds. She also loved music, sang in church choirs, and played the organ. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend. A funeral service was held at Loganville First United Methodist Church in Loganville GA on June 17, 2019. Ethel will be laid to rest with her husband in a private service on July 10, 2019 at Glenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel in Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St. Loganville, GA 30052.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019