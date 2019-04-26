|
Ethel J. David
Voorhees - Ethel J. (nee Dunson) David, 102 years old was a volunteer extraordinaire, a motivational speaker, a wife, mother, grandmother and a friend of many. She worked from the age of 70 to 94 as a Weight Watchers leader and lecturer and volunteered for over 25 years as a docent at the Penn Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology- something she also gave up at 94.
Though she retired from those activities, she didn't retire from life. She continued to write poetry and was working on a third book, Sweet Grapes For a Sour Puss, which included a number of her "yo-yo poems." She previously published My Lover the Rabbi, My Husband the Doctor: What more could a Jewish girl want? and Ethel J. David's Poet-Tree: A memoir in poetry, rhyme and wordplay.
As her collaborator-writer-editor on the first two books, Cheryl Grady Mercier, says, "Though Ethel was born in Kentucky and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was a true daughter of Camden, NJ and its surrounding county. Ethel felt her life story had value as a witness to history and that was the impetus for her first book."
In her lifetime, David was an inveterate traveler… of the world, but also her home town, home state and home county. Tilly Spetgang of the Cherry Hill News once said, "Ethel can make a day trip to Camden sound exciting" in a 1971 story about a Galapagos Islands trip.
She worked to change the world as a volunteer, starting with youth groups, teaching youngsters in the Camden Beth El Synagogue in the 1930s. She presented book reviews to many organizations, encouraging dialogue on many issues. Over time she was the first Jewish president of the Camden County Medical Society Auxiliary and a guide for the Philadelphia Council for International Visitors, precursor to Citizen Diplomacy International of Philadelphia. She not only gave 40 years of service to the Lions Gate Auxiliary in New Jersey; she was the founding president of then-named Jewish Geriatric Auxiliary which she preceded the Lions Gate name. After living independently until age 95, she moved into Lions Gate. She continued to volunteer there: leading discussions, recruiting speakers and was awarded "Resident of the Year" less than two years after she moved in.
David even wrote this to be included in her obituary:
I cannot control my wishes from the grave, but if I could, I would say the following:
I leave a legacy of three books, deeds accomplished, material wealth--nil, yet I received more than I gave.
I was lucky—I died disease-free, pain-free, surrounded by my faithful friends, few family, but grateful to all.
I remain thankful to my husband, parents, in-laws, and all who supported me. My faith, my synagogue, my community did not let me down.
A "Happy Death"- yes, Cheryl, I think I know what you mean.
As ever,
Ethel J. David
Ethel J. David is survived by: Loving grandchildren Sarah J. and Jonah-both attentive to the end-Charles, Ari, Tali and Rebecca David. Her close friends and compatriots, Ida Mae Robinson, Don and Maxine Dubin, niece Joan (Harvey) Levitan and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and three great grandsons. Of her four sons: Harris, Henry, Chucky and Bill, only Henry and Bill survive her. She was also preceded in death by many relatives, in-laws and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 9:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Int. New Camden Cemetery, Camden, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019